MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It was a cold day for some hot chili. Dozens of teams and tasters came out for the annual Chili Cookoff for the American Cancer Society. The event raises money for cancer research and support. March is also colorectal cancer month. Doctors say regular screenings should start at 45.

A colonoscopy may not be comfortable but they say catching a problem early can be life-saving.

“You catch it before the cat’s out of the bag you find a colon polyp or even early colon cancer it can be taken care of sometimes that’s it you don’t even need chemotherapy,” said Mobile Infirmary gastroenterologist Dr. Bennett Hooks. Teams from all over were making batches. News 5 was also part of the competition.