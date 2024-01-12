PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Two kids at the center of an Amber Alert sent out early Friday morning have been located and are safe, but the suspect is still on the loose.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency sent an Amber Alert at 5:21 a.m. seeking the public’s help in finding a 4-year-old and a 3-year-old last seen Thursday at 10:32 p.m.

According to officials with the City of Prichard, a family was traveling through Prichard when they were carjacked while leaving Love’s Truck Stop at 2600 W. I-65 Service Road.

“The truck was towing a trailer with several new appliances still in the box and an orange (suit) case in the tailgate,” an ALEA news release stated.

Officers with the Prichard Police Department searched the area after the Amber Alert was issued and found an abandoned 1999 Ford F250 with the two children inside.

Medical professionals checked out the children and, once cleared, reunited with their parents.

A suspect has not been identified; however, the investigation is ongoing.

“The abductor was wearing a white tank top and dark colored jeans with rips, and designs on the back pockets,” an ALEA news release said.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact the Prichard Police Department at 251-452-2211.