MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A child was in a car that wrecked in Mobile Tuesday after someone fired shots at the car.

News 5 was at the scene Tuesday evening shortly after the car crashed on Gentilly Lane.

MPD provided an update Thursday and said the driver told investigators he was driving with his child in the car when someone started firing at them from behind.

The man was injured in the crash, but the child wasn’t harmed.

Investigators say the car was not hit by any bullets during the shooting.