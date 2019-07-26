Child sex abuse suspect back in jail after missing court date

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A child sex abuse suspect is back in Mobile Metro Jail after he failed to show up for court and a warrant was issued for his arrest. Rickey Hale Jr. is charged with one count of sex abuse. He is accused of sexually abusing a family member under the age of 12.

He was indicted in February and bonded out a few days later. Court records show he didn’t show up for a court hearing in May. A judge revoked his bond and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Hale Jr. was taken into custody early Friday morning. He was booked into Mobile Metro Jail around 3 a.m.

