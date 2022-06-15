MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The third suspect charged in the murder of an 11-year-old boy was arrested in connection to another shooting back in March, according to Mobile Police.

Anthony Shinn, 20, was charged in connection to a shooting that happened March 31 off Weinacker Avenue. At about 9 p.m., officers were called to Weinacker Avenue for a report of shots fired.

When they arrived, officers found one home and two unoccupied cars that had been hit with gunfire. Mobile police also found a person who had been shot at a home on the street.

Officers arrested Shinn June 15 and charged him with the May murder of 11-year-old Lequinten Morrissette. Shinn, the third suspect in the case, was also charged with three counts of shooting into an unoccupied vehicle.

On the same day, Mobile Police identified him as the suspect in a shooting at Weinacker Avenue and Church Street.

Shinn was charged with two counts of shooting into an unoccupied vehicle and one count of shooting into an occupied dwelling for the shooting at Weinacker Avenue, according to Mobile Police.