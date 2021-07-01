Child found wandering on Highway 43 in Creola

CREOLA, Ala. (WKRG) — A little boy was seen wandering Highway 43 Wednesday night, and now the Creola Police Department is investigating.

The Creola Police Chief, Frank Hammond, says they are actively investigating what happened and speaking with the parents of the child. Hammond could not give any further details about the situation at this time other than they are investigating.

Hammond says they will turn the case over to the proper authorities when their investigation is complete. Hammond told WKRG News 5 at this point in the investigation, they haven’t found any wrongdoing. He says the mother called 911 immediately after noticing her child was missing. Hammond stresses the investigation is ongoing at this time.

Keshia Jones was inside of the BP gas station on Highway 43 in Creola and walked outside when the boy was walking up to the store. She says there were two women who were getting out of their car screaming because they almost hit the child. Jones says the women told her the child was in the middle of the highway and they had to swerve to miss him.

Jones took video of the boy outside the gas station when Creola police arrived.