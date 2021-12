JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - On Wednesday, the Supreme Court heard arguments on Mississippi's 15 week abortion ban. The case is a direct challenge to Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion in the United States in 1973.

"This court has already shown that even though there are six to three conservative majorities. They should define any characterization and expectation. I think there are actually some really excellent jurists on it, and I think that over the next few months it really remains to be seen," said Aron Solomon, chief legal analysis for Esquire.