MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County District Attorney’s office and law enforcement agencies team up for a special task force, aimed at getting dangerous criminals off the streets of Mobile.

Their efforts have led to the arrest of three suspects allegedly involved in sex crimes against kids.

The new task force uses secret indictments.

“It’s something that was needed,” said D.A. Keith Blackwood. “It’s something that is working and it’s something that we’re going to utilize moving forward in order to keep our community safe and get these dangerous offenders off the street.”

Here’s how it works: instead of going through a lengthier district court process, the evidence is taken before a grand jury. If an indictment is returned, and a judge signs off on it, the task force can move to arrest the suspect.

This shortens the process from weeks to days.

Four arrests were made in the first week following the D.A. office’s partnership with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office special operations team which includes Mobile Police Department and the U.S. Marshals.

“Very often these are child victim cases or other sexual assault cases,” said Blackwood. “They can be public corruption cases. Very often we find that these are some of the most dangerous offenders that we have in our community.”

Three suspects, so far, have been charged with things like child pornography, sex abuse of a person under the age of 12, and rape and sodomy in the second degree of a person between 12 and 16.

The Child Advocacy Center supports young victims. They welcome this faster tool to target child predators.

“The better we’re able to grab these people and keep them from abusing other children and further damaging the ones they have abused, we have a lot better hope at making these kids have a full recovery,” said Executive Director of Child Advocacy Center, Andy Wynne. “Stopping that cycle of abuse and the cycle of problems that come on.”

The task force will also have the ability to cross state lines to make arrests, not just in secret indictments, but also for people who skip out of town on bond.