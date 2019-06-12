Child Advocacy Center hosts Dunk-A-Cop

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Child Advocacy Center is hosting a Dunk-A-Cop event to help young victims of sexual and physical abuse overcome their fear of law enforcement.

The event will allow the children to interact with Mobile and Prichard police officers who help work on their cases involving child abuse. The children will be able to see the fun, friendly side of them by having the opportunity to dunk the officers in a dunking booth and see the officers laugh along with them.

The Child Advocacy Center grounds will be decked out with snow cones, cotton candy, popcorn and games. Dunkin Donuts will provide donuts for children. Members of the Child Advocacy Center team and Adams and Reese LLC will be volunteers at the event. A member of the Canine Unit of MPD will be on hand to visit the children, and a Mobile police car will be available for children to see inside.

Dunk-A-Cop is from 1-2 p.m. Friday, June 14. The Child Advocacy Center is at 1351 Springhill Ave.