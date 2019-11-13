Chikesia Clemons to sue Waffle House over arrest

SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — Lawyers for Chikesia Clemons will file a complaint against Waffle House Wednesday morning for its involvement with Clemons’ arrest.

Clemons was arrested in the Saraland Waffle House in April 2018. Her arrest was captured on video. It shows her top coming off during a scuffle with officers as well as being thrown to the ground in an attempt to arrest her.

Clemons is suing Waffle House for unlawful discrimination, intentional infliction of emotional distress, malicious prosecution, and abuse of process.

Police officers say they were trying to get her to leave the restaurant after they say Clemons was drunk and threatened restaurant workers. Clemon’s lawyer says she was just trying to get a corporate phone number and the treatment was unnecessary.

The incident sparked protests including visits by attorney Benjamin Crump and activist Al Sharpton. In July of last year, Clemons was found guilty by a judge in municipal court of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. At the time the judge ruled, emotions aside, the legal definitions for the charges were met.

Clemons appealed the ruling. In September of last year, she was granted a jury trial. A jury found Clemons not guilty on disorderly conduct and guilty on resisting arrest in August.

Crump is representing Clemons, and a national women’s group in this lawsuit. He will make the announcement in Atlanta at 10:30 Wednesday morning.

