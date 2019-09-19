Chikesia Clemons sentenced for resisting arrest at Saraland Waffle House

Mobile County
Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The woman who made national headlines for a viral Waffle House arrest in 2018 has been sentenced.

Chikesia Clemons was sentenced six months in jail, which the judge suspended. Clemons was also fined $500 and placed on probation for one year.

In August, a jury in Mobile returned a split verdict, finding Clemons guilty of resisting arrest but not guilty of disorderly conduct.

Cellphone video of Clemons’ arrest at a Saraland Waffle House showed officers taking Clemons to the ground. Police said Clemons was drunk and threatened workers before officers showed up.

No officers were disciplined for the incident.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories