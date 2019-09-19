Chikesia Clemons sentenced for resisting arrest at Saraland Waffle House

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The woman who made national headlines for a viral Waffle House arrest in 2018 has been sentenced.

Chikesia Clemons was sentenced six months in jail, which the judge suspended. Clemons was also fined $500 and placed on probation for one year.

In August, a jury in Mobile returned a split verdict, finding Clemons guilty of resisting arrest but not guilty of disorderly conduct.

Cellphone video of Clemons’ arrest at a Saraland Waffle House showed officers taking Clemons to the ground. Police said Clemons was drunk and threatened workers before officers showed up.

No officers were disciplined for the incident.