Chikeshia Clemons to run for City Council District 4 in Prichard

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Chikeshia Clemons has announced her intentions to run for City Council District 4.

The announcement was made via Facebook:

Back in April of 2018, Clemons was arrested in the Saraland Waffle House. A video showing her arrest was posted online. The recording shows her top coming off during a scuffle with officers as well as being thrown to the ground in an attempt to arrest her.

Protests ensued after the video went viral. The incident even prompted visits by attorney Benjamin Crump and activist Al Sharpton. In July of last year, Clemons was found guilty by a judge in municipal court of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. At the time the judge ruled, emotions aside, the legal definitions for the charges were met.

Clemons went on to appeal the ruling and in September of 2018, she was granted a jury trial. A jury found Clemons not guilty on disorderly conduct and guilty on resisting arrest in August.

Fast forward to 2020, she wants to fully rebuild and restore Prichard by culminating more Black businesses and just altogether investing in the development of the city. Additionally, she wants to do away with abandoned buildings and be more supportive of the youth.

“I pledge to listen to residents of District 4, act upon their request(s)and ask that you hold me accountable for improving city services to each of YOU! More information will be coming soon, but first REGISTER TO VOTE, so you are prepared on August 25, 2020,” says Clemons.

