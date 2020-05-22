Chief, D.A. satisfied by arrest of officers

An MPD sergeant and officer are accused of stealing from the police impound lot

Mobile’s Police Chief and District Attorney say they are pleased with the investigation that led to criminal charges against two former Mobile Police officers.



Former Sgt. Mark Hearn and Officer Alex Westry have been arrested and charged with theft.

Hearn quit in February while under an internal investigation. Westry was terminated by the Mobile Police Department earlier this month.



Both are charged with stealing from the Police Impound lot off of Virginia Street. The District Attorney says this was not a coordinated effort.



“One worked in the impound unit directly and the other in the radio room,” says Mobile County D.A. Ashley Rich. “It’s two police department officers working independently. We have no evidence that they were working together. Working independently they were taking items from the impound lot.”



Police Chief Lawrence Battiste says while it is a black eye for the MPD whenever an officer is accused of a crime, he is proud of how his department investigated the cases.



“We hold those individuals who swore an oath, to wear the uniform, to hold them accountable, by the same standards we would hold the rest of the community,” Battiste said. “This is an honorable profession. There are people from time to time, for one reason or another, who tarnish the badge. We will do the work to shine it back up.



Rich agreed that the MPD acted appropriately.



“They are the ones who brought us this investigation,” she said. “The police department has very good internal affairs measures in place to make sure their officers and employees are conducting themselves according to the law.”



Hearn has bonded out, while Westry remains at Metro Jail.