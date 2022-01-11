Chief Assistant DA Keith Blackwood announces candidacy for Mobile County District Attorney

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Chief Assistant District Attorney Keith Blackwood has announced his candidacy for Mobile County District Attorney for the 2022 election.

Blackwood, who currently serves as Chief Assistant District Attorney to Ashley Rich, has nearly fourteen years of experience as a prosecutor working in various roles including on the Circuit Court Team and murder team prior to being promoted to his current role in 2020.

Current District Attorney Ashley Rich recently announced she’s retiring and won’t be running for reelection.

Blackwood has tried over 100 jury trials and says he believes with his combined experience and passion for seeking justice, he’s the best fit for the job. Blackwood acknowledges there has been a rise in violent crime over the last few years and says tackling the backlog of cases would be his biggest challenge if elected.

“I have a plan in place. Day one hitting the office, we have a strong group of prosecutors and I think there’s things that we can do to address this backlog and make sure that we work through it and get justice as soon as possible for victims of crime,” says Blackwood.

Ashley Rich has endorsed Blackwood for the role. So far, no one else has announced their candidacy.

The election is set for May 24.