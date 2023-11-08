CHICKASAW, Ala. (WKRG) — A Chickasaw woman is facing criminal charges in connection to an incident where three children were hospitalized after taking THC-laced edibles at a high school football game.

Kristy Lane, 44, turned herself in to authorities after the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office issued a search warrant on her home and found marijuana and other drug paraphernalia.

MCSO said Lane’s son took THC-laced edibles from their home and distributed them at the Chickasaw vs. Washington County football game on Friday, Oct. 20.

Before the game that night, three students were hospitalized as a result of eating the edibles.

All three students have since been released from the hospital, and they are all doing well.

Lane is charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

She has since been released on a $1,500 bond.

MCSO also told News 5 that Lane’s son is not going to face any charges as a result of distributing the edibles.