Chickasaw teacher wins $50,000 prize for teaching excellence in national contest

CHICKASAW, Ala. (WKRG) – A Chickasaw High School teacher won a $50,000 prize for teaching excellence as a part of a national contest.

Brian Copes, who teaches architecture, construction and manufacturing at Chickasaw High School, was surprised with the prize on Thursday morning at a school assembly.

The prize is a part of the Harbor Freight Tools for Schools annual contest to award more than $1 million given to 18 outstanding skilled trades teachers and teacher teams in public high schools across America.

Chickasaw High School was one of two schools in Alabama to win the prize.

$35,000 of the prize money will be going to the program at the school while the remaining $15,000 will be going to Copes.

“It’s exciting because it’s about the kids work and what they’re doing so any chance I get to talk about the kid’s work, I’m just excited about it,” said Copes.

Copes entered the contest toi showcase some of the work his students are doing to make prosthetics for people in Honduras.

His students say he is the most deserving of this prize.

“By far he is one of my favorite teacher’s I’ve ever met. He helps you out with anything, even if it’s difficult he’ll find a way to help you get over that problem,” said Amoriey Davis-Hicks, who is in 11th grade at Chickasaw High School.

