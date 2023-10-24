CHICKASAW, Ala. (WKRG) — Three students at Chickasaw High School were transported to the hospital Friday ahead of the football game. Chickasaw Police have confirmed that the students had eaten THC-infused gummies.

All three students have been released from the hospital and are OK, according to police. This is an open investigation and police are trying to find the person who distributed the gummies.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact the Chickasaw Police Department.

