CHICKASAW, Ala. (WKRG) – Chickasaw High School students flew out of Mobile Regional Airport on Friday morning to deliver prosthetic legs they’ve spent the last year making for amputees in developing countries.

Their teacher, Brian Copes, brought the Prosthetic Project to Chickasaw High School in 2021. It’s an after-school program where students learn how to make prosthetics using a 3-D printer and tools.

On Friday, three students took the first trip to Honduras to deliver 20 prosthetics they made.

“Basically their eyes are going to be wide open to a world beyond our county,” said Brian Copes, a teacher at Chickasaw High School who runs the prosthetic program. “Studies have shown us that 80 percent of all amputees live in developing countries. In developing countries, we also know people are lucky if they make $5 per day. So, people in these countries have no hope of ever receiving a leg. So, these students have made an inexpensive prosthetic leg that we are able to make in the classroom.”

The students were supposed to make a trip earlier in the year but weren’t able to because of the pandemic.

The trip to Honduras on Friday was exciting for all of them, particularly Jamaya Sigler, who had never flown on an airplane before.

“I’m very excited! This is my first time flying in general so this will be a trip,” said Jamaya Sigler. “I’m not able to do this here in Mobile. We can do small stuff but to be able to make a leg for somebody and give it to them, we can’t do anything like that here.”

The program is funded through the school and a $50,000 reward Copes was awarded back in October as a part of a national contest.

The principal, Arnold Cox, says the Prosthetic Program has done great things for their students.

“It’s a great chance and opportunity for our students to grow and get outside of Chickasaw which is only four-square miles and see a great world and that they are a part of a global economy,” said Cox.

Copes says he hopes to do other trips with more students in the future.