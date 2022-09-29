CHICKASAW, Ala. (WKRG) — Chickasaw Police released more information about a possible fentanyl overdose at Chickasaw High School.

Officers were called to the school Tuesday, Sept. 27, after a 10th grader passed out in class. Officers initially believed it was an allergic reaction until another student told them the teen ingested a pill containing fentanyl. Officers suspected the pill was taken in the bathroom or hallway prior to class.

The school was placed on a soft lockdown and the 16-year-old was rushed to the hospital. Police say doctors determined that the student did not overdose on fentanyl. Currently, doctors are working to figure out what caused the student to pass out in class.