Chickasaw Schools extend mask mandate, in-person classes continue

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Chickasaw City Schools is extending their mandatory mask policy until further notice.

School officials decided to extend the policy after it was set to expire Friday, Jan. 14.

With the surge of COVID-19 cases, many schools without mandatory mask policies have gone virtual due to staff shortages as staff continue to test positive for the virus.

Counties who have gone virtual include Mobile County Public Schools, Satsuma City Schools and Washington County schools.

As of Jan, 18., Chickasaw students will still have in-person classes on campus.