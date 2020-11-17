Chickasaw police looking for sex offender who failed to register

CHICKASAW, Ala. (WKRG) — Police want you to be on the lookout for a sex offender who has failed to register in Mobile County.

The following is a news release from Chickasaw Police:

Chickasaw Police is looking for Darren Wayne Kidd, 48, who is in violation of SORNA (Sex Offender Registration Notification Act). Mr. Kidd failed to register as required in August, 2020 and now has warrant for his arrest. The address that Mr. Kidd reported is no longer valid and the cell phone number is no longer in service. If anyone is providing Mr. Kidd with shelter he/she can be charged with Hindering Prosecution in the 2nd Degree plus possible additional charges. Mr. Kidd is 5’09, 160 lbs., blue eyes and brown hair. If you know where Darren Kidd is please call 251-675-5331. You can remain anonymous. The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office also has warrants on Mr. Kidd for Probation Violation and SORNA Violations.

