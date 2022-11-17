UPDATE (10:50 p.m.): Officials have confirmed that the shooting killed a woman.

CHICKASAW, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Chickasaw Police Department said their officers are on the scene of a shooting in the area.

According to officials with CPD, the shooting happened on 3rd Avenue and the victim was taken to USA Medical. Mobile County Sheriff’s Office officials said they are assisting CPD with this case.

WKRG News 5 has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this article when more information is available.