Chickasaw Police: Fatal Accident on I-65 NB

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Chickasaw Police confirm a fatal rollover on I-65 NB at Lee.
Traffic is congested near Exit 9/I-165 in Prichard.
Roads are closed from Lee St. to AL 158 and backups start at I-165.
There are no further details at this time.
