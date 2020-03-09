Chickasaw Police: Fatal Accident on I-65 NB

Mobile County

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Chickasaw Police confirm a fatal rollover on I-65 NB at Lee.

Traffic is congested near Exit 9/I-165 in Prichard.

Roads are closed from Lee St. to AL 158 and backups start at I-165. 

There are no further details at this time.

