CHICKASAW, Ala. (WKRG) — The Chickasaw Police Chief was terminated at Tuesday night’s city council meeting.

Former Police Chief and Public Safety Director Keith Miller confirmed to WKRG that he was terminated after a 4 to 1 vote at the meeting.

Chickasaw City Councilman Kendall Sterrett was the one dissenting vote. He told WKRG he did not believe the allegations against Miller were strong enough to warrant his termination.

Miller said Buzz Jordan will be representing him. WKRG contacted Jordan who said the reason for Miller’s termination is still unknown.

Miller was placed on administrative leave Monday, July 10. The mayor of Chickasaw gave Miller the notice to fire him, according to city attorney Nash Campbell. Miller previously told WKRG he was given no notice about possible conduct issues prior and said this was unexpected.