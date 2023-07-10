CHICKASAW, Ala. (WKRG) — The police chief for the Chickasaw Police Department has been placed on administrative leave, according to officials with the City of Chickasaw.

Police Chief and Public Safety Officer Keith Miller was placed on leave Monday, July 10. The mayor of Chickasaw gave Miller the notice to fire him, according to city attorney Nash Campbell.

Campbell said the Chickasaw City Council is set to hold an administrative meeting Tuesday night during the city council meeting.

WKRG News 5 spoke with Miller who said he was given no notice about possible conduct issues prior, and he says this was unexpected.