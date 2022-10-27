CHICKASAW, Ala. (WKRG) — The family of a suspect in the murder of a Chickasaw man was arrested Wednesday night, according to officials with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.

Joseph Timmons allegedly shot and killed Triston Bohannon, 25, on Friday, Oct. 21. According to a Facebook post made by the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office, Timmons’ mom, stepfather and step-sister were arrested for not complying with law enforcement.

Timmons’ stepfather allegedly told deputies to “come back with a warrant” after they went to Timmons’ home to talk to the family. Timmons has a warrant out for his arrest and the charge is murder.

Officials with the sheriff’s office said Timmons is their number one suspect in the case.