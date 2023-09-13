CHICKASAW, Ala. (WKRG) — After the Prichard Water Works and Sewer Board voted for a budget that increases customers’ base rates by 22%, the mayor of Chickasaw, Barry Broadhead, has two main concerns about the decision.

He’s worried this will impact the city’s budget as well as the unknowns with the possibility with new private ownership over the PWWSB.

“I was very disappointed,” Chickasaw Mayor Barry Broadhead said after learning the Prichard Water Board voted to increase base rates Tuesday evening.

As the Prichard Water Board serves both Prichard and Chickasaw customers, Mayor Broadhead said this decision will impact the city’s budget as they already pay higher amounts for water service throughout the city.

“We also pay a per hydrant water fee; we pay a minimum residential water bill for each fire hydrant that we have in the city,” Broadhead said. “So that that adds up, and when you tack on a 22% rate increase that really takes a bite out of your budget right there.”

But Broadhead’s concern grew larger as the water board also voted to enter an agreement with a private company named the Prichard Water Partners, which is comprised of two other companies; Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. who partners with Inframark, LLC to invest in the water board to save them from going into receivership status.

If the board goes into the receivership status, a judge would appoint someone to handle the day-to-day operations of the water board.

The board faces that possibly because of a lawsuit filed against them by Synovus Bank for defaulting on their loan.

For the new ownership to go through, the City of Prichard and the City of Chickasaw long with Synovous would have to vote in favor of allowing the new private companies to take ownership of the water board, which is something Broadhead said the city has no interest in doing.

“With privatization, that means that it takes it out of local hands,” Broadhead explained. “And it puts it in a group that may be in California, or New York, and not concerned about the concerns of the citizens that they provide the water service for.”

Meanwhile, Mayor Broadhead said he’s still making efforts to break Chickasaw away from the Prichard Water Board.

“I think about it every day, and there’s a $2.5 million pending offer directed towards the Prichard Water Board to purchase the Chickasaw infrastructure,” Broadhead explained. “And I revisited that as recently as a couple of weeks ago. And it was again turned down.”

Mayor Broadhead said if his offer to buy Chickasaw’s infrastructure away from the Prichard Water Board is successful, he would form a direct contract with the Mobile Area Water and Sewer System (MAWSS).

A court hearing on Oct. 10 is expected to determine whether the Prichard Water Board will fall into receivership status.