Chickasaw Family Dollar closed Thursday due to 'health precautions'

Mobile County

(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

CHICKASAW, Ala. (WKRG) — Family Dollar in Chickasaw closed Thursday due to “health precautions,” according to a company spokesperson.

The store is undergoing a thorough sanitizing procedure and will reopen soon.

Family Dollar released this statement Thursday:

Out of an abundance of caution, we have temporarily closed our store due to health precautions.  Our Business Response Team is working closely with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and local health officials.  Adhering to their guidance, our store is currently undergoing a thorough sanitizing procedure and we plan to reopen soon.  The safety and health of our associates and customers is our top priority. For privacy purposes, we are unable to share details on specific associate matters.

Kayleigh Painter, Invester and Media Relations

