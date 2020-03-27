Chickasaw Family Dollar closed Thursday due to ‘health precautions’

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) --- Teachers all across the Gulf Coast are missing their students during the coronavirus crisis. Now, going into week three with no school, teachers are thinking of clever ways to stay in touch with their students and sending uplifting messages.

Well, this is a very uncertain time for many across the country. Especially for our grade school students just wanting to be kids. That's why one teacher and many across the Port City are doing all that they can to make sure their students know that they are loved and make sure that they are ready for the next grade level.