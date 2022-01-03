Chickasaw City Schools return to mandatory mask policy

FILE – A middle school principal walks the empty halls of his school as he speaks with one of his teachers to get an update on her COVID-19 symptoms, Friday, Aug., 20, 2021, in Wrightsville, Ga. On Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, U.S. health officials cut isolation restrictions for Americans who catch the coronavirus from 10 to five days, and also shortened the time that close contacts need to quarantine. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, File)

CHICKASAW, Ala. (WKRG) — Chickasaw City Schools have decided to return to a mandatory mask policy when students return for the spring semester.

According to Superintendent David Wofford, the mask policy will be in effect for all faculty and students until Jan. 17, 2022. He said at this time, they will re-evaluate the policy.

Mobile has seen a rise in COVID-19 cases ever since the omicron variant was first found in the county. COVID-19 numbers have quadrupled since Dec. 22, when there were only 86 reported cases in Mobile. On Dec. 30, the Mobile County Health Department reported 977 active COVID-19 cases.

Due to the increase in cases, many school districts have reevaluated their COVID-19 guidelines. All Catholic schools in Mobile, The University of South Alabama and Spring Hill College have announced they will be returning to a mandatory mask guideline.