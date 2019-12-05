MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile has a new rural! ‘Souls of Mobile’ by Ginger Woechan is on the Jackson Street wall of Haley’s Bar downtown. The mural depicts a colorful street scene, including individuals from the community nominated because of the good they do for the city.
You’re invited to the mural unveiling party on Sunday, December 8, from 2:00-7:00 p.m. The ribbon-cutting will be at 2:30. The block party will also feature music by Excelsior Band and Harrison McInnis.
Ginger Woechan landed in Mobile in 2006 after losing everything in Hurricane Katrina in Ocean Springs, Mississippi. She says she found peace by painting while exploring with different textures and mediums.
This project is sponsored by Mobile Arts Council, Hayley’s Bar, and Our Southern Souls. It’s the fifth public art project coordinated by Mobile Arts Council in 2019.
Haley’s Bar
278 Dauphin Street
Mobile, AL 36602
More information: www.mobilearts.org.
Check out downtown Mobile’s new building mural
