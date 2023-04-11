MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Chatom man has died in Mobile County after being involved in a three-car-crash, according to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

The release said Charles Dunn, 55, was driving on US 43 Sunday around 7:55 p.m. when the crash happened. Dunn was driving a 2014 Dodge Charger when he and a 2019 Chevrolet Impala crashed head-on. After the initial crash, Dunn’s car was hit by a 2008 Nissan Maxima.

Dunn was not wearing his seatbelt during the crash. He was pronounced dead on the scene. The crash happened just south of Mt. Vernon. ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division is continuing to investigate the crash.