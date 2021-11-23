Chase through Mobile after robbery, one arrested, two get away

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police captured one suspect in a Moffett Road gas station robbery, but two others ran away, eluding capture, after a car chase through west Mobile, according to a news release.

Marvelis T. Hudson, 19, was the one suspect apprehended and arrested.

Police said they responded to 3601 Moffett Road just after 3 a.m. Tuesday. On their way to the scene, police saw a vehicle matching the description of the subject’s vehicle “traveling at a high rate of speed.”

Officers turned to chase the fleeing vehicle, turning on lights and sirens, but the vehicle did not stop. The chase ended “in a wooded area off Athey Road” when three subjects got out of the vehicle.

Police were able to capture Hudson, but the other two suspects, unidentified in the release, “were able to elude capture.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories