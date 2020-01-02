Chase involving stolen vehicle ends on Schillinger Road, two in custody

Mobile County
Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police were involved in a chase that ended on Schillinger Road near St. Augustine Drive Thursday evening.

Police say two people are in custody after leading police on the chase in a stolen vehicle.

This is a developing story.

