Chase involving stolen vehicle ends on Schillinger Road, two in custody

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police were involved in a chase that ended on Schillinger Road near St. Augustine Drive Thursday evening.
Police say two people are in custody after leading police on the chase in a stolen vehicle.
This is a developing story.
