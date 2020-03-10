Charter boat dates announced for federal 2020 Red Snapper season

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) announced the 2020 Red Snapper Recreational For-Hire season to begin o n June 1.

The season for federal for-hire will be 62 days long from June 1, 2020, and will close at 12:01 a.m., local time, on August 2, 2020. Each state will decide the private angler season dates on their discretion.

According to the Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council, the red snapper total recreational quota is 7,399,000 pounds whole weight. 7% is allocated to the private angling component and 42.3% is allocated to the for-hire component.

Federal For-Hire quote information:

The 2020 quota for the federal for-hire component is 3,130,000 pounds whole weight.

The annual catch target for the federal for-hire component is 2,848,000 pounds whole weight, which is 91% of the quota.

The number of days for the federal for-hire component to harvest its annual catch target was projected using recent catch rates and mean weights.

For more information on state management of red snapper, click here.

