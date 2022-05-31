MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A California parole panel has recommended the release of Charles Manson follower Patricia Krenwinkel, according to the Associated Press.

Krenwinkel’s family described her as a “perfect, normal, happy, clever, studious, pious, well-behaved child who enjoyed her family life, school and church activities, and was never in trouble.” She met Manson when she was 18-years-old through her half-sister. Krenwinkel attended college for one semester at Spring Hill College in Mobile, Ala.

Kremwinkel was staying with some relatives in Mobile whenever officials with the Los Angeles Police Department contacted the then Mobile Police Chief, James Robinson, to look for her and arrest her, according to the book Helter Skelter.

Krenwinkel now vs. then

The panel acted Thursday, more than five decades after she and other followers of the cult leader terrorized the state. She wrote “Helter Skelter” on a wall using the blood of one of their victims.

Krenwinkel helped kill pregnant actor Sharon Tate and four other people in 1969. She helped kill grocer Leno LaBianca and his wife Rosemary the next night.

The parole recommendation for the 74-year-old will likely go to Gov. Gavin Newsom for a decision within five months. He has previously rejected parole recommendations for other followers of Manson, who died in prison in 2017.