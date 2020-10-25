Charity event raises funds for project to help the homeless

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A silent auction at Old Majestic held a fundraiser to benefit a project dedicated to helping the homeless.

Haywood’s Hope was created by a couple to provide resources to those in dire need, especially with the pandemic in tow.

The event ran from 6PM-9PM where items, tickets, and a vacation stay were auctioned off.

