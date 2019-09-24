Charges upgraded for suspects in Christmas Eve shooting death of teen

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Charges have been upgraded to capital murder for the people charged with the shooting death of a teen while he was sleeping on Christmas Eve.

India Nelson and Rory Smith have been indicted by a grand jury in the death of 15-year-old Jakory Smith. Smith was sleeping in his bed at the Carondolet Apartments when a bullet came through the window and hit him.

Nelson and Smith were originally charged with murder, discharging a gun into an occupied dwelling, and criminal mischief. The grand jury has upgraded the charge and now the two are charged with capital murder.

India Nelson made bond on Thursday on her original charges. The grand jury indictment came down Friday and her bond has been revoked. A judge has signed a warrant for her arrest.

Smith remains in Mobile Metro Jail.

Rory Smith is also charged in the shooting. He is charged with murder, discharging a gun into an occupied building, and criminal mischief. He remains in Mobile Metro Jail.