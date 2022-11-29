MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One of two suspects accused of shooting at Mobile Police officers in September got their charges dropped by a district judge Tuesday afternoon, according to documents from the Mobile County District Court.

Valeido Davidson was accused of two counts of attempted murder and discharging a gun into an occupied building and vehicle. Police previously said Davidson and another man, Tymetrick James, shot at police cars on Sept. 21.

James was arrested on Sept. 24 and charged with two counts of attempted murder and discharging gun into an occupied building and vehicle.

Davidson appeared before a district court on Tuesday, Nov. 29. Following the hearing, the court found “no probable cause” and Davidson is set to be released.

James also appeared before a district court Tuesday and the court found probable cause. He was granted bond. James’ case will be heard before a grand jury. A date has not been set yet, according to court documents.

James’ condition of bond include he is not able to be in possession of any firearm and not able to be in contact with the officers involved. James will also have to wear an ankle monitor and is placed on house arrest. James also has a curfew of 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., but he is allowed to travel to court to meet with his attorney, according to court documents.