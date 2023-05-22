CREOLA, Ala. (WKRG) — The charges against a former Creola Police Department chief have been dropped, according to court documents.

Jerry Taylor, 57, was arrested in December 2019 on a theft of property charge and an ethics violation charge. The motion to drop the charges was filed with the court on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.

Former Mobile County District Attorney Ashley Rich said at the time that Taylor stole around $29,000 from the city by improperly receiving money through payment requests.

At the time of Taylor’s arrest, a former Creola city clerk, Kim Green, was also arrested on the same charges as Taylor. Green pled guilty on the charges in February 2023.

According to the City of Jackson, Ala. website, Taylor is currently the Jackson Police Department chief.