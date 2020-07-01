Charges dismissed against 1999 Mobile murder suspect, case continues for second suspect

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- With coronavirus case numbers on the rise and the governor's safer at home order extended, some health professionals are concerned where Mobile County is heading.

The governor's Safer at Home Order extension gave some clarification and a slight relaxation on visitor policies at hospitals, but with numbers on the rise, most are not changing their current policies. Health officials we spoke with say we just aren't there yet. Springhill Medical Center President and CEO Jeffery St. Clair said "We have seen an uptick, the spike is real. We are using the most ventilators we have since probably seven or eight weeks ago." He said if citizens don't start to become more serious about their precautions hospitals could see a big impact. "It was certainly a problem in March and April and there is no reason to think that it can't be a problem again with hospitalizations going up the rate they're going up. It is here and it is not going to let up for quite some time," said St Clair.