Charges dismissed against 1999 Mobile murder suspect, case continues for second suspect

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two suspects arrested in connection with a 1999 cold case murder were in court Tuesday morning.
Mobile Police arrested 42-year-old Jamelle Thomas and 40-year-old Dammon Wright in June in connection with Marcel Chandler’s death.
24-year-old Marcel Chandler was found murdered the night of December 13, 1999 in the 4000 block of Cresthaven Road.
The Mobile County District Attorney’s Office says Thomas’s case was bound over to a grand jury. The judge also denied bond modification. The DA’s office says the judge found no probable cause in Wright’s case. The case was disposed and he will not be facing any charges.
Thomas is currently in Mobile County Metro Jail.
