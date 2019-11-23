Charges dismissed against man accused of encouraging attack on Spring Hill officer

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Charges are dismissed against a man accused of encouraging an attack on a Spring Hill College police officer. Back in September, Keante Jones was accused of trying to get others to jump a Spring Hill College campus officer following a fight during a party.

Jones was set for a bench trial this past week. According to court documents, charges of inciting to riot, obstructing governmental operations, disorderly conduct, and criminal trespass were all dismissed when no officer showed up to testify.

We previously reported in September that Spring Hill College officials said Jones, who is not a student, came on campus to attend a party. They said Jones and a group of people he was with got into a fight with some Spring Hill students. Campus police were dispatched to the apartments.

College officials said one of Jones’ friends was being detained when Jones claimed he was a Mobile Police Officer and was allegedly encouraging people to jump the campus officer. Jones is not a Mobile Police Officer.