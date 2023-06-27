MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Protesters showed up to the Mobile City Council meeting on Tuesday after learning that members of the Mobile County Public School Board have not even seen the full contract to purchase Ladd-Peebles Stadium from the city.

On four separate occasions, police engaged protesters inside the meeting for speaking over the council and displaying distracting signs.

Tim Hollis was scheduled to speak to the council in a public hearing about Mobile’s affordable housing and urban development, but after learning that MCPSS didn’t know the full extent of the contract, he changed his topic last minute.

“Now, here we are, voting on something to sell a property when the agency we want to sell it to doesn’t even have clear intentions on if they’re going to follow through with the deal. I don’t trust that,” protester Tim Hollis said.

A school board member said to WKRG that they have only seen bits and pieces of the contract and that the school system’s attorney is reviewing the contract before it can go up for vote.

Ladd Stadium, if approved by the board, would be the home football field for Murphy High School, which is just over a mile from the stadium.

Hollis said that many people fear that HBCU football games at Ladd Stadium could be in jeopardy if the deal goes through.

“We have to be able to trust the process and know that we have a process in place that is structured to give the best possible results for the citizens that we represent as well as the city of Mobile,” District 2 Councilman William Carroll said.

The city asked MCPSS for an allowance of five events per year if the transfer of Ladd Stadium is complete.

The city is hoping to sell the stadium to MCPSS for a total of one dollar while spending up to $9 million over the course of five years for renovations to the stadium.

“If the citizens of Mobile don’t finally stand up for something, we’re going to lose everything,” Hollis said.

On top of the $9 million, the city approved immediate spending of $700,000 on artificial turf to make the field safe enough to play football on.