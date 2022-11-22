MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — City of Mobile trash pick up will be on a bit of different schedule this week for the Thanksgiving holiday.

You can find the full schedule for pickups through the new year with several holidays coming up.

Garbage Collection (brown carts) Trash Collection Recycling Center Thursday, Nov. 24 Closed/Makeup day is Saturday Nov. 26 Closed/No make up day Closed Friday, Nov. 25 Normal Routes Normal Routes Closed Saturday, Nov. 26/Sunday Nov. 27 Makeup day for Thursday Nov. 24 routes Closed Normal Hours

Prichard

The City of Prichard Public Works also released some changes to their trash pick up schedule for the holiday weekend. The changes are as follows:

People who are originally scheduled to have their trash picked up on Thursday, Nov. 24 will have their garbage picked up on Wednesday, Nov. 25 (one day earlier)

People who have a Friday, Nov. 25 pick up date will not be affected. Your trash will be picked up on Friday.