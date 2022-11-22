MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — City of Mobile trash pick up will be on a bit of different schedule this week for the Thanksgiving holiday.
You can find the full schedule for pickups through the new year with several holidays coming up.
|Garbage Collection (brown carts)
|Trash Collection
|Recycling Center
|Thursday, Nov. 24
|Closed/Makeup day is Saturday Nov. 26
|Closed/No make up day
|Closed
|Friday, Nov. 25
|Normal Routes
|Normal Routes
|Closed
|Saturday, Nov. 26/Sunday Nov. 27
|Makeup day for Thursday Nov. 24 routes
|Closed
|Normal Hours
Prichard
The City of Prichard Public Works also released some changes to their trash pick up schedule for the holiday weekend. The changes are as follows:
- People who are originally scheduled to have their trash picked up on Thursday, Nov. 24 will have their garbage picked up on Wednesday, Nov. 25 (one day earlier)
- People who have a Friday, Nov. 25 pick up date will not be affected. Your trash will be picked up on Friday.
Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile, Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama. Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.