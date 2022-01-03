Changes made to Mobile County Health Department and Family Health locations

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County Health Department is making changes to their services due to the increase in COVID-19 cases.

Family Health, MCHD’s primary care division, is temporarily closing Dauphin Island Parkway Health Center. Medical services at this location will be moved to other Family Health centers. To make an appointment at another location please call 251-690-8889.

All previously announced outreach events made by MCHD’s COVID-19 Response Team are canceled.

Vaccination and testing will be held at the Festival Center location. Hours at the Festival Center location are below:

Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

