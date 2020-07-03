Changes coming to 87th Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) — The 87th Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo is scheduled for July 17, 18, and 19 at Dauphin Island. Randy Patrick gets a preview from ADSFR Board Member Richard Rutland. Watch the video above.
