Changes at Ladd to be discussed at Mobile City Council

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Safety at Ladd-Peebles stadium will likely be discussed during Mobile City Council’s Tuesday meeting.

Updates to Ladd stadium are already on the agenda.

Friday night at the LeFlore-Williamson High School football game, as the game was ending, gunshots rang out throughout the stadium. The shots were fired in the concourse of the stadium near the end of the LeFlore vs. Williamson High School football game. Nine people were shot. Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste tells News 5 those injured range in age from 15-47.

On Saturday, after the shooting, city officials spoke about changing protocols for future Mobile County High School football games. At that news conference, Mobile City Council Vice President Levon Manzie said they would be discussing Ladd security at Tuesday’s council meeting.

“Coincidentally, there was an agenda item on our Tuesday agenda dealing with some improvements at Ladd stadium. They were probably going to be general run of the mill improvements to the facility. I’m going to be working with Mayor Stimpson and to lobby my colleagues to make certain that some of those resources go toward the additional amenities we need to ensure a safe visit to Ladd-Peebles Stadium,” said Manzie.

The Mobile County District Attorney’s Office says 17-year-old Deangelo Parnell’s bond has been set. He was granted $60,000 bond for each of the 9 counts of attempted murder. The total bond equals $540,000.