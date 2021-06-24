Chamyne Thompson announces candidacy for Mobile City Council District 1

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Chamyne Fortune Thompson, a facility supervisor for the City of Mobile Parks & Recreation Department, is running for Mobile City Council District 1.
Thompson announced her run for candidacy for District 1 Thursday. She said in a press release, “After careful consideration and community feedback, I could not ignore the calling. The people of District 1 deserve continued representation that is honest, experienced, and passionate about the citizens and their well-being.” .”
Thompson is the granddaughter of Floretta Grayson Fortune, who was a community leader and advocate serving the City of Mobile Parks and Recreation Department as a facility supervisor for 54 years. She is also the great-niece of the Rev. Joseph Day, a community activist and local minister for whom the Tricentennial Park Day Lake was named in his honor.
“Our city government faces many difficult challenges: lagging infrastructure and community development, decrease in public services, fiscal shortfalls, rising crime, and limited economic opportunities,” Thompson said.
The Mobile City Council election is on Aug. 24.