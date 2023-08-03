MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The chairman of the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission resigned under fire Thursday.

Dr. Steven Stokes, an oncologist from Enterprise, was serving on both the AMCC and the University of South Alabama Board of Trustees. Serving on another state board violated the law establishing the UMCC.

Stokes said in a statement: “It is my sincere hope that by taking this action, I can remove a distraction that is holding back progress to ensure that these (medical marijuana) products are reaching the individuals who have already been waiting far too long.”

Stokes is staying on the USA board. He has been a huge donor and fundraiser for his alma mater over the years.

He was criticized after a team from USA was hired by the AMCC to grade applicants for medical marijuana licenses. After licenses were awarded in June, several lawsuits were filed by applicants that weren’t selected. The process was temporarily shut down, pending an outside review.

Oscity in Foley is one of the applicants not given a license. Already producing CBD products, Oscity says it could make the switch to medical marijuana products within a week. It was bypassed for applicants that have no existing facilities. Site visits were not part of USA’s grading process.

“In the end, we would just like for them to add to the evaluation process, to come out and do site visits, and see what we have,” said Ray French, Oscity CEO.

Several Cannabis Commission members say they’ve been kept in the dark by Stokes and others during the entire licensing process, and that USA’s scoring was only supposed to be a piece of the selection puzzle.

“I’ve been given numbers and percentages with no criteria, with no backup, no analysis, no summaries and conclusions, and that doesn’t tell me what I need to know,” said AMCC member Loree Skelton. “Full transparency is not only needed. I think it ought to be demanded.”

The AMCC hired the international accounting firm KPMG to review USA’s tabulations but not its scoring criteria for a medical marijuana license. Those results are expected to be revealed at the next AMCC meeting on Aug. 10.