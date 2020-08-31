Chadwick Boseman’s death shedding light on colon cancer

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The death of Chadwick Boseman has been on the minds of many, now this tragedy is spreading awareness for colon cancer.

A hero on-screen, off-screen, and in his afterlife, Chadwich Boseman’s death is now helping local doctors and oncologists educate those in terms of colon cancer. Dr. Issac Payne, a Surgical specialist with Infirmary Health says, “It’s kind of a wake-up call. Colon cancer is the third leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the united states. There is also a lifetime risk of 1 in 23 Americans that will develop colon or rectal cancer in their lifetime.”

Getting screened is recommended at 45. Boseman only 43 at his passing shows cancer disregards age. Younger patients getting screened earlier for colon and rectal cancer is becoming part of the norm. Dr. Moh’d Khushman, an associate professor of interdisciplinary clinical oncology at USA Heath Mitchell Cancer Institute tells WKRG News 5 there are plenty of signs for when to know to get screened. “If you’re younger than 45 do not ever assume because your younger you’re not going to have colon cancer. If you have symptoms that are persistent then do not take it lightly.”

Another factor Boseman’s death brings to light, is the fact that African Americans are at an increased risk of being diagnosed with cancer. Dr. Payne saying “African Americans are disproportionately affected compared to Caucasians and while it’s an unfortunate situation with Mr. Boseman. Colon Cancer is survivable.” The cancer is survivable but needed to be taken seriously because early diagnosis as with most illness is key. Dr. Khushman saying it’s never too late either. “If you missed your chance to get screened, early diagnosis could potentially help the person be taken care of.

