MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Jewish community in Mobile gathered at the Convention Center to light six candles on their menorah as Tuesday night marked the sixth night out of eight in Hanukkah.

As Jewish followers rejoice in their holidays, some are taking time to reflect on the Israel-Hamas conflict as it’s making time to celebrate a bit harder this year.

On the menorah are magnets with messages written by Jewish people to remind those to be kind and to educate themselves on the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Organizer of the menorah lighting, Rabbi Yosef Goldwassen, said he’s keeping Israel in his prayers this year.

“Our hearts are with everyone in Israel, and we pray to God every day that the hostages should be let out, and they should return home safely with their families,” Goldwassen said. “And I think it’s important to point out that the attack has nothing to do with a piece of land. They attack us with goodness and kindness being attacked by immoral, barbaric acts of against humanity.”

Other attendees relayed a similar message.

“It’s always in the front of your mind when you’re celebrating something to think about the people that are unable to celebrate and to pray for them while you’re celebrating and to celebrate for them because they are in a place perhaps where they cannot,” Teddy Ward said.

“My husband and myself have both lived in Israel for an extended period of time,” Nadine Mendelsohn-Ziskind said. “It’s affected us greatly. And there have been some concerns about how public do we want to be at this time because of all the anti-Semitism and hatred that’s going on.”

But despite all of the conflict going on, members of the Jewish community said it is time to fight against anti-semitism, and the way to do that is through education.

“It’s very important for us to learn about other people’s faith,” Mendelsohn-Ziskind said. “The more we understand their faith and learn about them, the more we can respect them and become friendly.”

“It doesn’t matter if you know anything or not,” Ward said. “You can still light a candle and celebrate and educate yourself.”

Chabad of Mobile is holding its Chanukah Parade on Wednesday at 6 p.m. called the Chanukah Parade. For more information regarding the event, click the link here.